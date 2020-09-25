Leisure

Master KG thanks SA for dancing, Ramaphosa didn't want to 'upstage anyone' with his moves

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor 25 September 2020
Master KG's hit song continues to dominate.
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has thanked South Africans who heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to take part in the viral dance challenge on Heritage Day.

Thousands of South Africans put on their dance shoes and showed the world what they're made of.

While many awaited the pres showing off his moves, a day after Heritage Day Ramaphosa said he did not want to upstage his presidency team.

The hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge trended for much of Heritage Day, with videos of people showing off their moves.

Here's a glimpse.

