Master KG thanks SA for dancing, Ramaphosa didn't want to 'upstage anyone' with his moves
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has thanked South Africans who heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to take part in the viral dance challenge on Heritage Day.
Big Big thanks to everyone Who Took part in The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge 🇿🇦🇿🇦🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 24, 2020
Thousands of South Africans put on their dance shoes and showed the world what they're made of.
While many awaited the pres showing off his moves, a day after Heritage Day Ramaphosa said he did not want to upstage his presidency team.
I did not want to upstage the team at @PresidencyZA with my dance moves, but job well done! Thank you all for participating so enthusiastically in the #JerusalemaChallenge. @MasterKGSA & @NomceboZikode thank you for giving the world such a special & proudly South African moment. pic.twitter.com/MXXqR6HOSH— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 25, 2020
The hashtag #JerusalemaChallenge trended for much of Heritage Day, with videos of people showing off their moves.
Here's a glimpse.
🕺🏾🎶🌞Wits #Jerusalemachallenge : Watch Wits Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib & Wits students dance, as they perform the #JerusalemaChallenge in celebration of #heritageday2020,after President @CyrilRamaphosa encouraged South Africa to participate in this joyous day. pic.twitter.com/KvBFdT3HXn— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) September 24, 2020
Well, I tried - this after our work at Cape Town International Airport. #Jerusalemachallenge pic.twitter.com/HuRCpchqk9— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) September 24, 2020
They were doing the #Jerusalemachallenge then DJ played Sister Bettina and... pic.twitter.com/aO1HmqVZD1— Karabo Mokgoko🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 23, 2020
WATCH: The Cape Town High Court took up the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge #Jerusalemachallenge #ocj_rsa pic.twitter.com/NiKWYaGhKr— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) September 23, 2020
