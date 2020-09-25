Amanda Black and Berita share the love
Eastern Cape singers Amanda Black and Berita have a new music video that is a heartwarming celebration of love in various forms.
The two singers on Wednesday debuted the visuals for their song Siyathandana (we love each other), to the delight of their Mzansi fans.
In the video, they celebrate love while adorned in proudly Xhosa-inspired regalia by SA designer Sello Medupe, of Scalo.
They deliver an emotive performance in an empty theatre with a projection on the stage.
The nostalgic video features home videos of some of SA’s best-known faces bonding with their partners, children or families.
Some of these include Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung with his husband Mohale, actress Dineo with her husband and rapper Solo Langa, actress Ntando Duma with her daughter Sbahle Mzizi, and legendary Maskandi artist Ihashi Elimhlophe with his wife Elinah Ngcobo, among others.
The video is themed around celebrating love in romantic, family and friendship settings.
The collaboration had been a part of their plans for a while before they finally recorded Siyathandana together, Black said.
“Working with Berita was really easy and fun.
“We share love and passion for music, we’ve come a long way together and I am glad we now have a song together,” Black said.
She said they had planned to do a collaboration since they met seven years ago, but it just never materialised.
“We always used to bump into each other and agree that we’ll meet up and when we started hanging out [and asking] when we're doing a song together.
“She eventually just came over to my place one night and set up a [temporary] studio in my kitchen,” Black said.
Berita said they had met in East London in 2013, and were neighbours in a residential complex.
“I’m excited to share this beautiful project in collaboration with my dear friend Amanda Black,” Berita said.
“I’ve always wanted to sing with her and this song is a highlight on my album.
“This is more than just about a collaboration for me, it’s a celebratory moment for both of us.
“We’ve come so far yet this is just the beginning for both of us.”
Siyathandana is a single on Berita’s latest album, Songs in the Key of Love, which was released in February.
HeraldLIVE
