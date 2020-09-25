Amanda Black and Berita share the love

Eastern Cape singers Amanda Black and Berita have a new music video that is a heartwarming celebration of love in various forms.

The two singers on Wednesday debuted the visuals for their song Siyathandana (we love each other), to the delight of their Mzansi fans.

In the video, they celebrate love while adorned in proudly Xhosa-inspired regalia by SA designer Sello Medupe, of Scalo.

They deliver an emotive performance in an empty theatre with a projection on the stage.

The nostalgic video features home videos of some of SA’s best-known faces bonding with their partners, children or families.

Some of these include Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung with his husband Mohale, actress Dineo with her husband and rapper Solo Langa, actress Ntando Duma with her daughter Sbahle Mzizi, and legendary Maskandi artist Ihashi Elimhlophe with his wife Elinah Ngcobo, among others.

The video is themed around celebrating love in romantic, family and friendship settings.