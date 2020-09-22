Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad

The two have never shied away from opening up about their relationship with their father - from how it shaped their relationships with men to his influence on their businesses and relationship with money.

Here are three times Khanyi and Lasizwe opened up about their father:

Shattered

The YouTube star said the death of his father is a sad reminder of the fact that he is now orphaned.

“My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered! First my mom, now my dad,” his post read in part.

Lasizwe said that his dad accepted him and loved him in a birthday tribute.

"Thank you for great looks. Thank you for paying my school fees. Thank you for loving me and thank you for accepting me for who I am. I love you daddy," he said.