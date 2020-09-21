Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar
You think they’d be sick of throwing shots at each other, but Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been at it again on the TL.
We’ve BEEN talking about this ongoing clash of the egos between musicians Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa, and now more fuel has been added to the fire that is the great twar of the entertainment industry.
After US muso Kanye West took to Twitter to preach on owning your own music, DJ Maphorisa replied, posting a photo-shopped image of Prince Kaybee’s face on Maphorisa’s infamous all-colours-of-the-rainbow outfit.
If No Masters was a per....... mxm let me Tool https://t.co/xZSbqYgL6t pic.twitter.com/kkbAMQCmQF— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 16, 2020
“If no masters was a per ... mxm let me tool,” replied DJ Maphorisa.
The Hosh hitmaker wasn’t afraid to hit back at the DJ, coming for the fashion faux-pas that had DJ Maphorisa making headlines.
“I don’t understand it though, is it a body tent?” tweeted Prince Kaybee.
I don’t understand it though, is it a Body Tent ⛺️? https://t.co/pIYahpZKad— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 1, 2020
We can’t keep track of how many rounds these two have been in the ring, and a few months ago some in Mzansi told the sparring pair that they’re sick of their TL bickering.
This beef is getting boring now seriously. pic.twitter.com/eCNBY7jTv2— MaNyawuza (@Mpond_elihle) July 18, 2020
