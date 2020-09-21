Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar

You think they’d be sick of throwing shots at each other, but Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been at it again on the TL.

We’ve BEEN talking about this ongoing clash of the egos between musicians Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa, and now more fuel has been added to the fire that is the great twar of the entertainment industry.

After US muso Kanye West took to Twitter to preach on owning your own music, DJ Maphorisa replied, posting a photo-shopped image of Prince Kaybee’s face on Maphorisa’s infamous all-colours-of-the-rainbow outfit.