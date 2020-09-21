DJ Euphonik’s throwback of him ‘galloping’ through Egypt has the internet LOL-ing

DJ Euphonik had the internet in stitches this week after he posted a vacay throwback video of the best kind.

With the country still in a national lockdown due to the coronavirus, many of us are reminiscing about travelling and memorable vacations.

Busa hitmaker Euphonik took to Twitter to share a trip he took to Egypt with views of the pyramids.

The star took a video while he was riding a camel through the desert dunes, getting the full Egyptian experience.

'Today I’m a little happier than me, yes me, galloping past the pyramids big mood!” he captioned the post.