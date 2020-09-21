Leisure

DJ Euphonik’s throwback of him ‘galloping’ through Egypt has the internet LOL-ing

By Deepika Naidoo - 21 September 2020
DJ Euphonik is SA twitter's favourite meme.
DJ Euphonik had the internet in stitches this week after he posted a vacay throwback video of the best kind.

With the country still in a national lockdown due to the coronavirus, many of us are reminiscing about travelling and memorable vacations.

Busa hitmaker Euphonik took to Twitter to share a trip he took to Egypt with views of the pyramids.

The star took a video while he was riding a camel through the desert dunes, getting the full Egyptian experience.

'Today I’m a little happier than me, yes me, galloping past the pyramids big mood!” he captioned the post.

The clip went viral with the citizens of Twitter lol-ing at the video.

In usual Mzansi Twitter style, peeps didn’t hold back on their comments, coming for the star’s head.

Here are a few reactions:

