LISTEN | Black Coffee gives fans a taste of new album with latest single
After several months of anticipation, Black Coffee has finally given fans a taste of what to expect on his upcoming album, releasing a new single from the project on Thursday.
The star dropped Ready For You, featuring one of the world's most exciting young talents, English songbird Celeste.
Black Coffee posted a snippet of the song on social media, where it was praised for its catchy beat over hauntingly powerful vocals.
Speaking on the single, Black Coffee said he hoped the world was ready for the track, and hinted that his upcoming album would have many of the same elements.
“This beauty is a first glance into my forthcoming album,” he added.
The song has already started to make waves internationally, securing a feature on Apple Music's New Music Daily list.
The streets also gave it a thumbs up, making it a trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning.
♥️💙♥️ this is fresh groot man pic.twitter.com/5sAjp8ZpdW— N E W J A C K 87✪ (@PhumiNewJack) September 17, 2020
It’s a beautiful song Sir— #uThandolwakho (@IAMGIFTSA) September 18, 2020
Well Done ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iij0XCqvN
I’m glad to be living during your time my LEGEND what a sooong 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RuHqG4ZiAj— Aphiwokuhle_Malgas (@apee65) September 18, 2020
