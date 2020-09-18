IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’

Musa Mseleku and MaYeni''s teenage son stole all the spotlight on this week's episode of Uthando Nesthembu, with his mature responses to his father's suggestion that he should become a polygamist.

Mpumelelo spoke up for himself against the idea his father proposed in one of his talks with the family. In a respectful and polite manner, Mpumelelo told his father that he had no interest in following the lifestyle and felt he would never master enough “emotional intelligence” for it.

Fans of the show had no choice but to stan the young man. They loved how he always shares his opinion in a respectful manner and how, for a teenager, he shows a lot of maturity.