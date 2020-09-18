Leisure

IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter 18 September 2020
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wanted his son to also consider adopting the polygamist lifestyle.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wanted his son to also consider adopting the polygamist lifestyle.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Musa Mseleku and MaYeni''s teenage son stole all the spotlight on this week's episode of Uthando Nesthembu, with his mature responses to his father's suggestion that he should become a polygamist.

Mpumelelo spoke up for himself against the idea his father proposed in one of his talks with the family. In a respectful and polite manner, Mpumelelo told his father that he had no interest in following the lifestyle and felt he would never master enough “emotional intelligence” for it.

Fans of the show had no choice but to stan the young man. They loved how he always shares his opinion in a respectful manner and how, for a teenager, he shows a lot of maturity.

But it wasn't all praise and applause from viewers.

Many felt that Musa had suddenly become disrespectful towards his wives and spoke to them like slaves.

The different teams of fans for each wife also made it a point to make it known that they were still rooting for their faves.

MaCele's fans still stan her no-nonsense and no-filter approach to communication, while MaYeni's fans can't wait for the queen of “blue-ticking” to start playing Candy Crush once more.

MaKhumalo's team are still praying for a miracle of a baby for the pretty wife, and MaNgwabe's fans are convinced her quiet demeanour means that when she finally blows, it's going to be explosive.

Here are the reactions below:

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X