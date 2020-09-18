IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’
Musa Mseleku and MaYeni''s teenage son stole all the spotlight on this week's episode of Uthando Nesthembu, with his mature responses to his father's suggestion that he should become a polygamist.
Mpumelelo spoke up for himself against the idea his father proposed in one of his talks with the family. In a respectful and polite manner, Mpumelelo told his father that he had no interest in following the lifestyle and felt he would never master enough “emotional intelligence” for it.
Fans of the show had no choice but to stan the young man. They loved how he always shares his opinion in a respectful manner and how, for a teenager, he shows a lot of maturity.
You can tell mpumelelo is mayeni's son.he speaks and stand his ground just like her mother #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/KTXFHx2iFw— Spado (@spadonapster) September 17, 2020
Independent thinking is important when you have such father! Respect to this young fella. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/f0yNsdbaaT— Asantè’s Uncle😍 🇿🇦 (@mvusi1) September 17, 2020
Mpumelelo has grown and matured shems #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Y4YMc8n0te— Masa (@Uhu_KeMasa) September 17, 2020
This guy is smart👌👌 "Isithembu requires emotional intelligence "🔥🔥#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/wf6OZV5OsU— Mardii.🎠 (@__Mardi) September 17, 2020
But it wasn't all praise and applause from viewers.
Many felt that Musa had suddenly become disrespectful towards his wives and spoke to them like slaves.
The different teams of fans for each wife also made it a point to make it known that they were still rooting for their faves.
MaCele's fans still stan her no-nonsense and no-filter approach to communication, while MaYeni's fans can't wait for the queen of “blue-ticking” to start playing Candy Crush once more.
MaKhumalo's team are still praying for a miracle of a baby for the pretty wife, and MaNgwabe's fans are convinced her quiet demeanour means that when she finally blows, it's going to be explosive.
Here are the reactions below:
1st episode and the amount of disrespect shown to Umseleku is embarrassing🤕.#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/bPgHv89EfU— Inam (@KIA_YAKA) September 17, 2020
#Uthandonesthembu— Manase🌈🌈🌈 (@MhlengweManase) September 17, 2020
Musa acts like he's got a PhD in polygamy pic.twitter.com/IHYvrR0LMc
Haiibo every season this man wants another woman #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ApUG7y9sHp— lazarusmogale9 (@lazarusmogale9) September 17, 2020
Mayeni and Thobile's beef 🤷🤷🤷#uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/dZZgr4CS3T— Sistaz (@sistazzy) September 17, 2020
Whatever Musa is doing is no longer s'thembu ke BOFEBE klaar #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ujExUfjxz9— MangiM (@mangi_maubane) September 17, 2020
May God give Makhumalo a child please😓😓 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/jDej04rgYR— Mama Thato (@MamaThato7) September 17, 2020
The sons don't want be in polygamous because they see what it is doing to their mothers, simple. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/7GFlykShhw— Misanthropic Misandrist (@luciaralepobe) September 17, 2020
Don’t let them fool you ladies. They’re not happy.— 🤎 Kamogelo Mthembu 🇿🇦 (@_Pickle_Girl) September 17, 2020
There’s a whole lot of jealousy & hate revolving around this family my darling. #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/68vRLV78Yl
