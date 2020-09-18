‘I see Walter Sisulu’ - Lvovo weighs in on Rasta’s George Bizos painting

Controversial funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has again sparked anger and calls for someone to take away his brushes, after unveiling a portrait of late human rights advocate George Bizos.

Bizos, who famously represented Nelson Mandela in the historic Rivonia trial, died last week at home of natural causes. A funeral service was held for the activist on Thursday at the Hellenic Cultural Centre in Johannesburg.

As friends and admirers flooded social media with messages of condolences and tributes, Rasta posted a portrait he had done of Bizos.