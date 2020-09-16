Connie Chiume: Stop living your dreams through your children

The actress, who is a mother of three, has shared in the past that she has never stood in the way of her children living up to their fullest potential.

She engaged with some of her followers on how to know where to draw the line between guidance and dictatorship, and gave an example using her own relationship with her children.

“I support all my children in everything they do. I was hoping my last born wouldn't take on entertainment, but when she told me she wanted to study performing arts, I stood by her. When she told me she's more passionate about rap than acting, I had no clue how she would pull it off. But the fact that I always encourage her to 'do that song', 'drop that video' helps her hustle ethic!” she said on Instagram.

Connie is aware that with most parents things are done their way or they are not done at all, but she knows for a “fact” her approach is the right one.