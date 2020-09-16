Connie Chiume: Stop living your dreams through your children
Veteran actress Connie Chiume has cautioned parents against projecting their life failures and living vicariously through their children, saying it takes away from their child's individuality and life in general.
The Black Panther actress has spoken previously about parents guiding their children instead of making life decisions for them, and she took to Twitter again this week to relay the message once more.
“Let your children study what they want. Let them become whatever it is they want to become.Stop living your dreams through your children. Guide them, show them options but the choice is not yours to make,” she said.
The actress, who is a mother of three, has shared in the past that she has never stood in the way of her children living up to their fullest potential.
She engaged with some of her followers on how to know where to draw the line between guidance and dictatorship, and gave an example using her own relationship with her children.
“I support all my children in everything they do. I was hoping my last born wouldn't take on entertainment, but when she told me she wanted to study performing arts, I stood by her. When she told me she's more passionate about rap than acting, I had no clue how she would pull it off. But the fact that I always encourage her to 'do that song', 'drop that video' helps her hustle ethic!” she said on Instagram.
Connie is aware that with most parents things are done their way or they are not done at all, but she knows for a “fact” her approach is the right one.
