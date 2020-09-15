Cassper spills the tea on being a dad: The most important thing I will teach my son is to love God

New father Cassper Nyovest has opened up about what having a child means to him and what he hopes to teach his son as he starts his new chapter as a daddy.

In a recent chat with Somizi on the star's Dinner at Somizi's TV talk show, the rapper opened up about the lessons he planned to pass on to his son.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

The star reflected on losing a brother and explained that him now having a son was God's way of showing that he can take but also restore.