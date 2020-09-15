All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track
Rapper AKA nearly shut down the internet recently when he took to social media to reveal the tracklist of his upcoming EP, with the addition of a track named Mufasa.
The Megacy have BEEN waiting on their fav to drop any news about his upcoming Bhovamania project, after he revealed earlier this month that he was finalising its mixing and mastering.
The star gave his fans what they wanted at the weekend when he posted the tracklist for the EP, including a breakdown of how each song will service either the “heart”, “mind” or “soul”.
There were a few standout tracks, including singles Energy, Cross My Heart and Monuments; and a track named after himself.
But it was track number four, Mufasa, that really got tongues wagging.
Besides being the name of Simba's dad on The Lion King, fans were quick to point out that Mufasa is a nickname adopted by AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest.
AKA hasn't confirmed what the song is about yet, and the track is also listed on this post as Lion King, but many guessed it may be a diss track aimed at Cassper.
It also sparked a debate among fans who believed that AKA would “not have a career” without mentioning Cassper.
Of course, the Megacy was not having any of it and rubbished the suggestion.
Check out some of the reactions:
I swear everyone will listen mufasa first pic.twitter.com/NmXA8XOBdY— ZMWSP ˢᵀ-💡💡💡💡💡 (@HonoBoy_) September 12, 2020
Mufasa is my fave already , I love mega 💝🤒😂😂😂😂😂😂🚶📽🔭 pic.twitter.com/SpZe8p8zhD— Mngomezulu Sabelo (@Sir_Bell_Ohh) September 12, 2020
Where dd he mentioned cassper? If u referred to mufasa udakiwe mufasa was a character in a lion king so d— Black_ 🖤 _sheep_🐑_Of_The_Family🏘️ (@REALEXC7) September 12, 2020
Cassper doesnt own dat name
AKA was waiting for cass to drop so he can know if cass will sneak diss him n boom i can tell you that a diss coming 🔥— kukemoer the panoram (@kukemoer_kukri) September 12, 2020
Track number four!?? might be the return of Composure times 2 can't wait for it and a whole Bhovamania🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zTa09q8tIH— dennisncha😘 (@DMN4ever) September 12, 2020
Mufasa is fire already 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ndz3Zi53TV— Deleted Civilians👺 (@Siyanda78988230) September 12, 2020
Track 4...even if you were to only breathe on the mic it'll still be my fave.. pic.twitter.com/NKqHElRsT9— King Mafiswana👑💎 (@Toh_Raw) September 12, 2020
Meanwhile, AKA has weighed in a little on his rival's latest album, saying “it doesn’t sound too bad”.
I haven’t listened to it but from the snippets I’ve heard it doesn’t sound too bad. https://t.co/9nTiyHN6Xp— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 12, 2020
But quickly hit back at claims the album had left him shooketh and rushing to release a project.
