WATCH | Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourne are expecting a baby girl
Just weeks after tying the knot in a wedding private ceremony, Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne, have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.
The couple announced the big news to fans, hosting a gender reveal party this weekend with close friends and family.
Posting a series of snaps of him and his missus at the reveal, Theo shared his excitement by quoted a scripture about praying for a child.
“1 Samuel 1:27- I (we) prayed for this child and the Lord has granted me (us) What I (we) asked of him. We had a great day with few friends and family at the gender reveal”.
Among those in attendance at the reveal was Theo's close friend and fellow Mafikizolo group member Nhlanhla Nciza.
She posted a video on social media of the moment the couple learnt they were having a baby girl.
In the clip, Vourne opens a gift box, pulling out a white dress, while Theo shoots a small hand-held cannon and fills the air with pink confetti.
The look on the dad-to-be's face was priceless.
Nhlanhla gushed over the couple and their good news.
“If 20Plenty was a couple it would be Theo and Vourne. Congratulations on your blessing, you two,” she wrote.
Taking to Theo's post, Nhlanhla added: “God is amazing, I'm so happy for you guys. Love looks easy and effortless with you. Your baby is gonna be so cute.”
Other friends, including actress Sophie Ndaba, Dr Moruti, Glen Lewis, Cici, Uyanda Mbuli and singer Naima Kay, also congratulated the couple.
Media mogul Bonang wrote that the couple had “the best lockdown”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, Theo said he was in a great space at the moment and loved being a family man.
“I am a very happy and excited husband. My wife is also really happy. It is during these hard times that we strive to look for something positive, to stay positive despite the challenges. Love always wins, even under lockdown.”
