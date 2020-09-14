Celebs and fans congratulate Minnie Dlamini on 'becoming Mama Jones'

Minnie and her TV producer husband tied the knot twice in 2017. The couple first had their traditional wedding in July and a second “white” wedding in September.

Since sharing the news, celebs and fans have been flooding Minnie's comment section to congratulate her.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was among the celebs to wish her well, saying “lockdown has been great” for the couple.

“Please don’t name the baby quarantine/lockdown/sanitise/Jones or anything like that,” he joked.

“Mr and Mrs Jones, I cannot begin to tell you how excited I am for you both,” said actress Connie Ferguson.

“This gift is everything. Congratulations and may you embrace and enjoy this journey into parenthood! It’s about to get real! Mama Jones and Papa Jones has quite a ring to it. Love you guys!”

“A heartfelt congratulations my darling Minnie. I cannot think of two better people to guide a precious soul through life. Here’s to the beautiful journey ahead. I am utterly delighted for you both,” said media mogul Carol Bouwer.

Musician and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi said she was happy Minnie finally shared the news with the public.

“Every time someone would mention your name, my back would stiffen. Scared I’d slip and spill the beans out of sheer excitement. I’m gonna miss calling you and telling you that your neck is giving you away or your lips are betraying you, never mind your beautiful voluptuous breasts. I’m so happy for you and Q,” she said.

On Twitter, fans expressed how excited they were for Minnie, saying they cannot wait to meet mini-Minnie.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.