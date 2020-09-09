LISTEN | Mam’ Angie: Growing up in a GBV environment allowed me to help others

Angie Diale is known as Mzansi's counsellor, with requests to fix everything from people's relationships to the country's service delivery issues.

She told TshisaLIVE that many of her own life lessons came from growing up in a toxic environment in which gender-based violence was rampant.

The Please Step In host recounted how her father assaulted her mother and would bring his girlfriend into the home.

Seeing the pain it caused in her family, Mam' Angie helped her mother to leave.

“I said to my mom: 'You need to leave this man. He will kill you.' I stole my mother's ID out of my father's pocket when he was drunk and sleeping so she could get a divorce. The charity work I do is because of my mother and father.”



Here is what she had to say: