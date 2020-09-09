Boity 'takes up space' by launching signature scent
Media personality Boity Thulo’s enchanting and alluring beauty secrets can now be found in her signature fragrance – to make a statement like her, all your need is a “fah fah” spritz on the neck.
With Boity Pink Sapphire, she joins an elite few – Connie Ferguson, Nonhle Thema and Gert-Johan Coetzee – to locally launch celebrity fragrances...
