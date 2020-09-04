Stand-up comedian to entertain online audience with virtual show on Saturday

South African stand-up comedian Dalin Oliver is set to tickle fans’ funny bones — virtually, that is — as he debuts his online comedy show, If Lockdown Was a Person on Saturday night.

Oliver, one of the country’s well-known comics, brings a humorous view to life under lockdown in SA.

While many have had more than their fair share of frustrations brought on by the pandemic, and subsequent lockdown and physical distancing, some, like Oliver, have discovered some laughable qualities and moments amid all the uncertainty.

If Lockdown Was a Person also takes a look at the additional confusion of the new normal under lockdown in an already complex world of “adulting”.

Forced to grow his hair and moustache while salons remained closed for months, among other unusual circumstances, Oliver said he has been exposed to a side of himself he had never met before.

“Round up all of your WhatsApp groups — from the family to the neighbourhood watch, your work colleagues, the runners who run, the hikers who hike, the huggers who can’t hug, the smokers who can’t smoke, the group you didn’t even know you were part of and all your ‘brasse’ around the world [for this one]," Oliver said about the new online show.

The Good Hope FM Breakfast sports presenter also hinted he would be showcasing his singing and guitar-playing skills during the online show, singing a new lockdown song he recently wrote.

If Lockdown Was a Person follows a successful tour of his comedy special titled Adulting, where he joked about the responsibilities that come with being an adult. He brought the show to Port Elizabeth in May 2019.

Oliver‘s comedic career kicked off at the University of Cape Town a few months after he won the Good Hope FM Campus DJ Search at the institution. Soon after, he left his teaching job and has since juggled comedy, being host of the Good Hope FM show Happy Hour and is the station’s weekday breakfast sports presenter.

The public has also witnessed his acting skills on SA action comedy Finders Keepers.

If Lockdown Was a Person starts at 8pm on September 5. Tickets cost R60 on Quicket. Ticket holders will be provided with a streaming link after purchasing tickets.

