Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and family contract Covid-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

“I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally,” he said in the video.

The actor said his family, like their friends who caught the virus first, had been “incredibly disciplined” about adhering to safety measures to avoid the virus.

The two young girls suffered only “a little sore throat the first couple of days” and bounced back, though Johnson and his wife had “a rough go,” he said.