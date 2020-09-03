Mzansi proud of DJ Sbu's business moves with MoFaya soft drinks

Staying true to his vision to build generational wealth and an empire, entrepreneur Sbusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has made another impressive move with the launch of his range of MoFaya soft drinks, and Mzansi couldn't be prouder.

Mofaya has grown in leaps and bounds since being established five years ago, and on Tuesday DJ Sbu announced a new carbonated soft drinks range. Live streaming on his YouTube channel, DJ Sbu expressed his joy at finally seeing this part of his dream come true.

“I created this drink for you South Africa. Here is a drink for you.”

“MoFaya is not our brand. It is the brand for South African black people and we really all should be proud of the work that has been done here. This is a drink that celebrates you, you black person, because you need to celebrate yourself and be tired of drinking things whose origin you don't even know," DJ Sbu said.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sbu explained why he believes MoFaya keeps beating the odds to prove it is here to stay.

“MoFaya has been doing incredible work in line with government’s narrative and drive towards youth empowerment, creating jobs, teaching entrepreneurship and business, and living, breathing, walking and preaching it to become a true patriotic organisation that has overcome the odds many times to prove we are here to stay,” DJ Sbu said.

Friends, fans and industry mates have flooded his TL with congratulatory messages. Everyone from DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira to actors Lunathi Mampofu and many others expressed their pride in the entrepreneur.

“Wow! Congratulations DJ Sbu, this is so inspiring,” DJ Black Coffee said.

“Keep inspiring bro! Black excellence,” said rapper L-Tido.

“King moves, congratulations big bro ,” actor Tiisetso Thokasaid.

MoFaya’s new carbonated soft drinks will be sold through existing wholesale and retail channels nationwide.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.