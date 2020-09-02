Meet your street vendor — Jury Bosman

What time do you get to work? 5am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I get to meet new people every day.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family

What are your hobbies? Soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The top news stories

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I don’t let other people’s attitudes affect me as I enjoy my job.

Who is your favourite sports team? SA rugby team

What is your favourite food? Chicken.