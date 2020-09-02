Meet your street vendor — Jury Bosman
Name and Surname: Jury Bosman
Nickname: Varkie
Date of birth: December 171996
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years
Which intersection/road are you based at? Stanford Road and Heathcote Road
What time do you get to work? 5am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I get to meet new people every day.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family
What are your hobbies? Soccer
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The top news stories
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I don’t let other people’s attitudes affect me as I enjoy my job.
Who is your favourite sports team? SA rugby team
What is your favourite food? Chicken.
