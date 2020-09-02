Leisure

Meet your street vendor — Jury Bosman

By Herald Reporter - 02 September 2020
Jury Bosman, who sells The Herald and the Weekend Post from the corner of Stanford and Heathcote roads
Name and Surname: Jury Bosman                                                                             

Nickname: Varkie

Date of birth: December 171996

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years

Which intersection/road are you based at? Stanford Road and Heathcote Road

What time do you get to work? 5am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I get to meet new people every day.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family

What are your hobbies? Soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes            

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The top news stories

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, I don’t let other people’s attitudes affect me as I enjoy my job.

Who is your favourite sports team? SA rugby team

What is your favourite food? Chicken.

