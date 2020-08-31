WATCH | Halala! Doja Cat wins VMA for best new artist
Doja Cat fans around the world, including those in Mzansi, are over the moon after their queen walked away with the prestigious PUSH Best New Artist prize at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Monday.
The star, who is the estranged daughter of veteran Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini, beat out competition from Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD for the award.
She was also nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Direction categories, but was beaten by Rain on Me from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Song of the Year and Taylor Swift for Best Direction.
Sis thanked everyone from her fans to her mom in a touching acceptance speech.
She also urged all viewers to stay safe, and said it had "been a really hard year”.
Congratulations to @DojaCat on winning PUSH Best New Artist at the 2020 #VMAs! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VfQ8QNzYtA— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
Earlier in the night she thrilled fans with a medley performance of her hit singles Say So and Like That.
Local fans were in celebratory mode over the win, with many saying it was also a win for SA because of her connection with the country.
They joined thousands from around the world in praising her performance, claiming it saved the ceremony.
Doja Cat Really Deserved This Award. #VMAs #VMA2020 @MTVAfrica pic.twitter.com/iO4WRLiQIV— van der Mvubu (@Mphozil_DJ) August 31, 2020
Doja gives me everything I want from Nicki in terms of stage performance— ʙᴀʙʏ (@actuallyamo_) August 31, 2020
Ok Doja #VMAs #VMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/FvOMMpdQme— Fly on the Wall (@Tarbie_Coleon) August 31, 2020
