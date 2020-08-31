WATCH | Halala! Doja Cat wins VMA for best new artist

Doja Cat fans around the world, including those in Mzansi, are over the moon after their queen walked away with the prestigious PUSH Best New Artist prize at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Monday.

The star, who is the estranged daughter of veteran Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini, beat out competition from Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and YUNGBLUD for the award.

She was also nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Direction categories, but was beaten by Rain on Me from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for Song of the Year and Taylor Swift for Best Direction.

Sis thanked everyone from her fans to her mom in a touching acceptance speech.

She also urged all viewers to stay safe, and said it had "been a really hard year”.