WATCH | Emotional moment between Chadwick Boseman & Denzel Washington will give you all the feels
Tributes for fallen hero Chadwick Boseman continue to stream in across the globe as sadness grips millions after the actor's death over the weekend.
Chadwick, who had secretly been battling colon cancer, died after a four-year battle with the disease.
He was known for portraying famous African-Americans, including basketball player Jackie Robinson and artist James Brown.
It was his role as T'Challa in Black Panther that cemented his fame.
Videos of Chadwick have gone viral, with one particularly emotional speech in which he paid tribute to actor Denzel Washington topping the list.
The close relationship between the two has since come to light.
One of Chadwick's final films, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, is set to release on Netflix soon. It was produced by Denzel.
In 2018 Chadwick revealed that Denzel had helped pay for his and some of his peers tuition for a summer drama programme at Oxford University.
After hearing about Chadwick's death, Denzel did not hesitate to pay his respects.
“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”
