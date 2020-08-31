WATCH | Emotional moment between Chadwick Boseman & Denzel Washington will give you all the feels

Tributes for fallen hero Chadwick Boseman continue to stream in across the globe as sadness grips millions after the actor's death over the weekend.

Chadwick, who had secretly been battling colon cancer, died after a four-year battle with the disease.

He was known for portraying famous African-Americans, including basketball player Jackie Robinson and artist James Brown.

It was his role as T'Challa in Black Panther that cemented his fame.

Videos of Chadwick have gone viral, with one particularly emotional speech in which he paid tribute to actor Denzel Washington topping the list.