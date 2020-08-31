Meet your street vendor, Alviro Louwskieter

What time do you get to work? 5am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? It allows me to be independent.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family.

What are your hobbies? Soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The sports section.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, because I enjoy what I do.

Who is your favourite sports team? The SA rugby team and Man United.

What is your favourite food? Bread with tea.