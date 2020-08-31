Leisure

Meet your street vendor, Alviro Louwskieter

By Herald Reporter - 31 August 2020
Herald and Weekend Post vendor Alviro Louwskieter is a familiar sight at Cleary Park Estate
SELLING NEWS: Herald and Weekend Post vendor Alviro Louwskieter is a familiar sight at Cleary Park Estate
Image: SUPPLIED

Name and Surname: Alviro Louwskieter                                                                                 

Nickname: Viro

Date of birth: July 10 1996

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years.

Which intersection/road are you based at? Clearly Park Estate

What time do you get to work? 5am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? It allows me to be independent.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family.

What are your hobbies? Soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes            

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The sports section.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, because I enjoy what I do.

Who is your favourite sports team? The SA rugby team and Man United.

What is your favourite food? Bread with tea.

Alviro Louwskieter
Alviro Louwskieter
Image: Supplied

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X