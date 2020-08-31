Meet your street vendor, Alviro Louwskieter
Name and Surname: Alviro Louwskieter
Nickname: Viro
Date of birth: July 10 1996
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Two years.
Which intersection/road are you based at? Clearly Park Estate
What time do you get to work? 5am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? It allows me to be independent.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My family.
What are your hobbies? Soccer
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The sports section.
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No, because I enjoy what I do.
Who is your favourite sports team? The SA rugby team and Man United.
What is your favourite food? Bread with tea.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.