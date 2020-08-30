Trevor Noah mocks 'soon-to-be-ex-president' Donald Trump in series of newspaper ads

The advert, which does not name Trump, was placed by a “law firm” called “Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons presidential attorneys”.

The firm says it can defend a soon-to-be-ex-president who is about to lose all privileges, including legal immunity, and whose lawyer is in prison.

The “attorneys” also say they defend the soon-to-be-ex-president “against corruption”, “shady rich guy tax stuff” and “you told people to inject bleach for some reason”.

“We'll get you off, and you won't even have to pay us $130,000,” the advert declares.

Here's why this advert is both shady and hilarious:

Soon to be ex-president?

Just two months before elections in the US, Trump is facing tough competition with former deputy president Joe Biden gunning for the presidency. A report by BBC revealed that national polls show Biden is a favourite among Americans as the best candidate to take over as president for the next four years.

As of Wednesday, Biden is ahead of Trump and has been for most of the year, according to the report. He is at 50% while Trump is at 42%. The polls are good indicators of the candidate's popularity in the US, but cannot be used as predictors of the outcome of the election.

On social media, celebrities and other influential figures have been vocal about Trump's anticipated loss on November 3.

Bleach injection

Trump came under fire earlier this year for pushing bleach as a possible cure for Covid-19. Poison control centres in America received calls from people who wanted to know if bleach was safe for human consumption.

Experts warned the public against bleach injections, saying: “Under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

Trump later issued a statement saying he was being sarcastic while speaking to reporters.