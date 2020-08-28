WATCH | Somizi and gang threw Cassper a surprise 'dadchelor' party
Somizi and friends decided to surprise daddy-to-be Cassper Nyovest with a drive-through “dadchelor”, leaving the star shooketh.
Though baby showers are usually reserved for moms, dads deserve some love too.
Idols SA judge Somizi got a few friends together and planned a surprise for Cass.
“So here’s the story: a few weeks ago a group of male friends started a Whatsapp group to plan a surprise drive-in/drive-through baby shower for Cassper. We called it a ‘dadchelor’ party,” Somizi said.
In an Instagram video of the moment they surprised him, the Tito Mboweni musician is seen standing in shock as his friends sing “he is a jolly good fellow".
Somizi said Cass landed up buying the present he wanted to give him, a Gucci bag, so he had to settle for something else designer.
“I love my friend, and I’m happy for his new journey into fatherhood,” he said.
