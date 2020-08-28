Meet your street vendor, Rayno Terblanche

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? For the past four years.

What time do you get to work? 4.30am.

Do you have regular customers? Yes.

How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post, and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I enjoy seeing all my customers every morning.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My mother. She is 52 years old.

What are your hobbies? Playing cards.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes.

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes.

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The TV guide.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No.

Who is your favourite sports team? The SA rugby team.

What is your favourite food? Pilchards and macaroni.