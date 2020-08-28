‘Gomora’ leads nominations for soapie awards

Novice daily drama Gomora is leading the nomination pack for the fourth Royalty Soapie Awards.

Stars from the Mzansi Magic telenovela, including Sannah Mchunu (Zodwa), Siyasanga Papu (Pretty), Sicelo Buthelezi (Teddy), Siphesihle Ndaba (Mazet) and Connie Chiume (Mam’ Sonto) each received nominations.

The nominations were announced on SABC1 on Wednesday by actress and founder Winnie Ntshaba joined by comedian Mpho Popps Modikoane.

Chiume is nominated for outstanding female villain alongside Skeem Saam’s Lesego Marakalla, The River’s Sindi Dlathu, Binnelanders’ Laré Birk and Suidooster’s Denise Newman.

Buthelezi and Ndaba will duke it out for outstanding newcomer.

They will have tough competition from The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, Suidooster star Richard September and Arendsvlei performer Cantona James.

Mchunu and Papu are both nominated for outstanding supporting actress.

They will compete with Nomsa Buthelezi from Generations: The Legacy, Lydia Mokgokoloshi from Skeem Saam and Zandile Msutwana from The Queen.

Gomora was snubbed for outstanding soapie that gave recognition to 7de Laan, Binnelanders, Getroud met Rugby, Isidingo and The Queen.

However, Gomora received an additional seven technical nominations that included outstanding writing team, make-up, wardrobe, directing, lighting and editing.

“I’m excited that my industry peers get to be celebrated.

“For me it’s about celebrating greatness in the industry because we have great shows,” Ntshaba said.

“Soapies have taken the educational role as they reflect our daily reality by including storylines that tackle our social ills head-on and challenges South Africans to have tough conversations.

“The Royalty Soapie Awards would like to recognise shows for their commitment to uplift and encourage Mzansi to do better.”

For her portrayal of Lindiwe in The River, fan favourite Dlathu is the only star to be nominated twice.

Dlathu is also nominated for outstanding lead actress alongside Lorraine Moropa (Lithapo), Dieketseng Mnisi (Skeem Saam), Tsholofelo Matshaba (The Throne) and Dawn Thandeka King (Uzalo).

Outstanding lead actor gives recognition to Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei), Vusi Kunene (Generations: The Legacy), Gabriel Temudzani (Muvhango), Maurice Paige (Suidooster) and Presley Chweneyagae (The River).

Dann-Jaques Mouton (7de Laan), Luzuko Nkqeto (Isidingo), Sthembiso Khoza (The Queen), Jerry Phele (The Throne) and Simphiwe Majozi (Uzalo) are nominated for outstanding supporting actor.

The awards that last took place in 2018 will be held on September 26 and will broadcast on SABC1.

Pumzile Zonke, head of channel at SABC1, said the awards recognised those who worked tirelessly to produce soap operas “representing the diversity of the SA cultural landscape”. — SowetanLIVE