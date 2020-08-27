WATCH | Somizi to Ramaphosa on GBV: What's it going to take for you to say enough is enough?

The scourge of gender-based violence in SA has led to Somizi sending an open video message to the president, asking what it will take for him to finally address femicide.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram on Tuesday to record the video, in which he addressed the president and asked questions he felt deserved better answers than the president has given thus far.

“What is it going to take for you to say enough is enough?” Somizi asked.

Somizi said he found it disturbing that the government and president reacted so quickly to the rise of alcohol-related car accidents with proposals to introduce harsher laws, but the GBV issue had not been given similar attention.

“This is directed to the president because he's the principal. There's been a couple of road accidents, which should be very concerning because they are alcohol-related accidents. No, it's in the news and the laws must be harsher and blah blah blah.

“So I want to ask, President Cyril Ramaphosa, what is it going to take for you to stand and stop everything and freeze everything ... like the same effort you put into banning alcohol and cigarettes and implementing the lockdown?”