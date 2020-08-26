Zenande Mfenyana worried about SA: I’m seeing post after post with people not wearing masks
South Africans were obviously ecstatic about the move to level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, and many set out to make up for lost time by partying, grooving and drinking, much to the concern of actress Zenande Mfenyana.
Zenande is one of many people who have expressed their concern that the near future looks bleak for South Africans if they keep embracing level 2 like it's level zero.
She took to her Twitter page on Monday to ask people why they weren't wearing masks in the thousands of snaps they've shared of themselves "outside".
"Is Covid-19 over? I’m seeing post after post with people not wearing masks. Can someone make me understand, please?" she asked.
Zenande wasn't the only one failing to understand the logic people are applying.
Other celebs, including Thickleeyonce and veteran actress Florence Masebe, have raised similar concerns.
There was a video where a group of people chased out cops who tried to stop a party after 10pm. Hayi inene😞 kusekude enqinibeni.— Zozo (@Zondwa__) August 24, 2020
DJ and SA Film and Television award-winning TV director Olwee admitted that while he also embraced level two with a nice groove, he was now ready for the whole thing to be closed again.
He said he had tons of fun, perhaps even too much fun, but the post-groove paranoia was not worth it.
"Now I’m anxious and panicking about what I could’ve got from that convo with the possibly asymptomatic person whose temperature was fine at the door," he said.
Asigroovanga asigroovanga. No. Mayivalwe. Senza kakhulu, even me.— Ms Party 🏳️🌈 (@Olwee) August 24, 2020
Because now I’m anxious and panicking about what I could’ve got from that convo with the possibly asymptomatic person whose temperature was fine at the door 😭— Ms Party 🏳️🌈 (@Olwee) August 24, 2020
