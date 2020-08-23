AKA: I am the greatest rapper in SA, dead or alive, and probs the best hip-hop producer too
AKA left social media in “freak out mode” this week when he took to Twitter to claim he was the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time.
The star is no stranger to shutting down the TL with his spicy Twitter fingers and on Thursday rolled up to claim to be the best in the genre to have ever lived.
“I am the greatest SA hip-hop artist of all time. Dead or alive,” he declared.
It didn't end there.
He then went on to claim that, statistically, he might be one of the greatest hip-hop producers too.
STATISTICALLY I MIGHT BE THE GREATEST PRODUCER IN SA HIP HOP HISTORY as well.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 20, 2020
Of course, such comments didn't sit well with everyone, and many caught feelings.
Soon his TL was filled with Tweeps sharing their two cents on who they thought was better, from Nasty C to A-Reece, Zola, Pro and Cassper Nyovest.
The rapper had just hours before hit back at a fan's reaction to a behind-the-scenes video asking for more bars, by saying that he “serves” hits and the people “eat”.
You my dawg and all that but tbh I don’t give a fuck what you want. I serve, you eat ... simple 💜 https://t.co/Lz2wVAoXNO— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 20, 2020
