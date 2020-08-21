Nathi Mthethwa's response to Bonang on why he’s ‘annoying’ sparks outrage

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa's response to media mogul Bonang Matheba has caused outrage on social media.

On Thursday, the minister called on Bonang to share her concerns with him on why she found him to be “annoying”.

This after Mthethwa received backlash in response to his congratulatory post to R&B singer Elaine being signed by Columbia Records.

Many slammed Mthethwa, saying the only thing he was good for was to issue congratulations and condolences but not funds for local artists and entertainers who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past few months, artists and entertainers have been expressing their frustrations with the arts and culture department after not receiving payments from the Covid-19 relief fund of R150m that government announced.