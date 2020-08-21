Help spread some Christmas cheer and stand a chance to win

The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund has a long and successful history.

For more than a century, the fund has been encouraging the spirit of goodwill over the festive season.

The aim this year is to reach a target donation of more than R100,000 which will be distributed to children in institutions or places of safety and care, the aged, the poor, sick and the disabled.

Last year R135,000 was donated to more than 35 charities who were able to experience a merrier Christmas thanks to donations made by generous individuals and corporate organisations.

Let us help bring joy to thousands of people within Nelson Mandela Bay this Christmas.

Together we can make a difference!

One lucky donor who donates via BackaBuddy can stand a chance to win an Oceana Beach and Wildlife Reserve Holiday package for four, valued at more than R65,000.

Terms and conditions