Help spread some Christmas cheer and stand a chance to win
The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund has a long and successful history.
For more than a century, the fund has been encouraging the spirit of goodwill over the festive season.
The aim this year is to reach a target donation of more than R100,000 which will be distributed to children in institutions or places of safety and care, the aged, the poor, sick and the disabled.
Last year R135,000 was donated to more than 35 charities who were able to experience a merrier Christmas thanks to donations made by generous individuals and corporate organisations.
Let us help bring joy to thousands of people within Nelson Mandela Bay this Christmas.
Together we can make a difference!
One lucky donor who donates via BackaBuddy can stand a chance to win an Oceana Beach and Wildlife Reserve Holiday package for four, valued at more than R65,000.
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the campaign titled The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund, managed by The Herald which runs from August 21 2020 until December 4 2020.
- At the end of the campaign:
- One lucky donor will win a three-night stay for 4 people at the Private Ocean House, Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve, Port Alfred, valued at R67 140.00.
- The prize is not transferable for cash.
- The prize may not be claimed during the period of 20 December 2020 and January 2021 or over long weekends.
- Booking will be subject to availability.
- Four people can be adults/children.
- The Winners will be required to produce their original South African identity documents or foreign passports as proof.
- The Winners will be contacted via email. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of the Winners within 3 weekdays after the prize has been awarded to those Winners, the Organiser will select another Entry for the prize.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition.
- The Organiser reserve the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.
