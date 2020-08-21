'Healing our hearts and souls'- Mzansi stans over new Cassper and Zola collab
Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7's new single has caused major hype on social media, and has given people hope and another reason to celebrate.
Earlier this week Mzansi celebrated the lifting of some lockdown restrictions, including the lifting of bans on alcohol and cigarettes.
To add to the excitement, Cassper decided to drop his new single with Zola on Friday. Bonginkosi speaks of hope and gratitude, a theme that will no doubt resonate with many.
The single drops ahead of Cassper's new album, Any Minute Now, set to be released in September.
Cassper dropped a teaser of the song on Instagram,. The full song is available on major streaming services.
Fans had been eagerly awaiting the single ever since Cass and Zola first hinted at it several months ago. Cassper whet their appetite again earlier this month when he posted a snap of the pair in studio.
The internet was flooded with memes and messages about the song, making the track one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Friday.
Many applauded Cassper for always honouring the legends, while others were just deep in their feels and sharing their fav lines from the song.
Here is what the streets are saying:
You just made us believe that legends can never be forgotten and for that thank you...Zola 7🙏🏿 @casspernyovest #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/ytmglP59KY— Sbusiso (@Sbu_Noqoko) August 20, 2020
"Everytime i fell i given up he show up and give me something i cannot describe....he loves me" 👏🏽👏🏽🔥#BongiNkosi— Tyler (@_AshleyTyler) August 20, 2020
I just had my first listen. Bless you Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7 for creating something fresh, uplifting and motivating for our youth to listen to in these trying times in South Africa. I’m glad you allowed God to use you differently than most hip hop artist would. #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/qME9GekfMJ— Conversations with Jay (@ConvoswithJay) August 20, 2020
"La Ke Pallwa Ke Lefatshe! Di Puo Magatwe Gatwe. Even When It Gets Hard & I Don't Feel Like Being The Life Of The Party."#BongiNkosi ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/6P3ozS7B0A— Rethabile | 9/11 : AMN 🦁 (@ReBaety) August 20, 2020
#BongiNkosi🙏❤@casspernyovest is healing our hearts and souls❤💯 pic.twitter.com/Tw8g8qbo3G— Wandile Languza (@wandile_languza) August 20, 2020
Am literally in tears right now.— Portia Bontle (@BaebeePortia) August 20, 2020
Heard BONGINKOSI
It touched me to a point where I looked back and saw the Grace and mercy of our Lord.
😭😭😭😭Ke leboga morena@casspernyovest#BongiNkosi#AMN pic.twitter.com/sC49QwTraG
"Evey time it gets hard, I just open my heart and I know He got me...."#BongiNkosi @casspernyovest pic.twitter.com/ldAnrYZeJP— N E Y L W E 🌼🌸 (@keneilwedee) August 21, 2020
#BongiNkosi 🔥🔥🔥— IG:NorthGod037 (@WalterNova037) August 21, 2020
Cassper n Zola worked overtime here pic.twitter.com/xvrle9FXJp
This song is bringing a lot of memories back @casspernyovest ..What a powerful song😭😭😭😭😭..thank you #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/jdW89NU10y— MulindaV01 (@MulindaV01) August 20, 2020
