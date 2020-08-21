Leisure

'Healing our hearts and souls'- Mzansi stans over new Cassper and Zola collab

Kyle Zeeman Reporter 21 August 2020
Cassper Nyovest and Zola collaborated on a new single set to be released in September.
Image: Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7's new single has caused major hype on social media, and has given people hope and another reason to celebrate. 

Earlier this week Mzansi celebrated the lifting of some lockdown restrictions, including the lifting of bans on alcohol and cigarettes.

To add to the excitement, Cassper decided to drop his new single with Zola on Friday. Bonginkosi speaks of hope and gratitude, a theme that will no doubt resonate with many.

The single drops ahead of Cassper's new album, Any Minute Now, set to be released in September.

Cassper dropped a teaser of the song on Instagram,. The full song is available on major streaming services.

New single out now. Link in my bio

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the single ever since Cass and Zola first hinted at it several months ago. Cassper whet their appetite again earlier this month when he posted a snap of the pair in studio.

The internet was flooded with memes and messages about the song, making the track one of the most talked about topics on Twitter on Friday.

Many applauded Cassper for always honouring the legends, while others were just deep in their feels and sharing their fav lines from the song.

Here is what the streets are saying:

