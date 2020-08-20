Florence Masebe: I speak about my shooting to remind my attackers they failed

Veteran actress Florence Masebe hit back at tweeps telling her how to feel after she again opened up about being shot at more than 40 times.

Florence took to Twitter on the anniversary of the shooting this week to share her feelings about the significant event. She said she was celebrating her survival and counting her blessings.

“There will come a time when I no longer remember what happened to me on this day in 1999. The scars are a beautiful reminder of what did not happen. I did not die. I am here,” she said.