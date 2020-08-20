Actress Gail Mabalane hits back at bikini haters: “OK so Jesus does not approve of swimwear?”

While her photo was well received by most people, with dozens of fire emojis, one user didn’t feel the same way and responded with a lengthy Bible verse along the lines of “your body is a temple”.

The Wild star clapped back, asking if Jesus does not approve of swim suits.

“Wow, wearing swim wear has now escalated to being a sin? You know it’s taken me 35 years to wear a swimsuit in public because of comments like these.

“It’s Women’s Month, can we normalise not putting unnecessary judgments, expectations and pressures on each other? If you don’t feel comfortable wearing a swimsuit, I respect that but I’m so secure in who I am (in Christ) it’s liberating.”