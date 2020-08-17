Meet your street vendor, Justin Billet

What time do you get to work? 5am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

How did you get into the role of selling newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.

What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I enjoy chatting to all my customers.

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My job is the most important thing to me as it puts food on the table

What are your hobbies? Soccer and cellphone games

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Sport

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? Sometimes

Who is your favourite sports team? All Blacks [rugby] and Man City [soccer]

What is your favourite food? bacon and eggs