Meet your street vendor, Justin Billet
Name and surname: Justin Billet
Date of birth: July 9 1995
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 6 years
In which area are you based? Gelvandale and Malabar
What time do you get to work? 5am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you get into the role of selling newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? I enjoy chatting to all my customers.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My job is the most important thing to me as it puts food on the table
What are your hobbies? Soccer and cellphone games
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? Sport
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? Sometimes
Who is your favourite sports team? All Blacks [rugby] and Man City [soccer]
What is your favourite food? bacon and eggs
