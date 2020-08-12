Meet your street vendor, David van Rayner
Name and surname: David van Rayner
Nickname: Dawie
Date of birth: August 13 1983
Which intersection/road are you based at? Centenary Road and Circular Drive
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Four years
What time do you get to work? 4am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
Do you enjoy being a street vendor? Yes
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My customers
What are your hobbies? Soccer
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The food sections in the newspaper
Do they attitudes of customers affect you and why? No
Who is your favourite sports team? Soccer
What is your favourite food? Homemade cooked food
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.