Meet your street vendor, David van Rayner

By Herald Reporter - 12 August 2020
David Van Rayner, who has been selling The Herald and Weekend Post for four years, works at the corner of Centenary Road and Circular Drive
David Van Rayner, who has been selling The Herald and Weekend Post for four years, works at the corner of Centenary Road and Circular Drive 
Name and surname: David van Rayner                                                                                   

Nickname: Dawie

Date of birth: August 13  1983

Which intersection/road are you based at? Centenary Road and Circular Drive 

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? Four years

What time do you get to work? 4am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

Do you enjoy being a street vendor? Yes

Who or what is the most important thing to you? My customers

What are your hobbies? Soccer

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? The food sections in the newspaper

Do they attitudes of customers affect you and why? No

Who is your favourite sports team? Soccer

What is your favourite food? Homemade cooked food

