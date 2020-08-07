Jarrad Ricketss makes the most of virtual space

Capetown singer Jarrad Ricketss will host another virtual concert, Lunchtime Live, on Sunday August 16.

Selected artists to perform include Port Elizabeth singer and former The Voice contestant, Eon le Roux who will perform alongside Capetonian singers Euclid Jacobs, Sharon Kayster, Nithaam Solomons and saxophonist Larry-George Johnson.

The show will mark Ricketss’ seventh virtual music experience, with the first held on March 25.

Forward-thinking and always prepared in case of crisis, Ricketss hopped onto the online events space in two days before the implementation of the lockdown in SA.

He partnered with Penny Lane Studios to present his first virtual concert experience The Intimate Sessions with Jarrad Ricketts and, within three weeks of lockdown, the team was already engaging with corporate SA and booked virtual events with Old Mutual, Sanlam, and UBA among others.

“When lockdown started being implemented globally, myself and my team at my production company JBR Productions realised that it would fast be hitting SA.

“We had already started strategic planning sessions to explore and exploit the virtual world to understand how it could become an avenue to keep the music and performing arts industries alive during these uncertain times,” Ricketss said.

“I pride myself on being a forward thinking entrepreneur, and with the support from my team we were able to do the very first virtual concert, which was a massive success and gave me a window into the “new normal” upon us.

“This led to my company conceptualising, creating and implementing many more online concerts and virtual corporate experiences for companies and brands across SA,” he said.

While the virtual space has become a viable platform for many artists to make an income and connect with their audiences, Ricketss says a permanent shift to online would cost the events sector too many jobs.

“As much as virtual concerts have become our immediate reality, it could never replace the vital role that live audiences play.



“Live Music and performing arts venues are suffering, which means many jobs have been lost in our industry ... and we must never become comfortable with that idea.



“Online has become the new stage and platform for us creatives and performers to connect with our followers and supporters, and express our craft ...

“It is the solution for where we find ourselves currently ... but as we slowly move back to normality, the yearning and appreciation for a live performance will most certainly fill theatre seats and festival spaces once more,” he said.

The musician said he has had to adjust to performing without the encouraging presence of a live audience.

Lunchtime Live was developed as a platform to showcase talent from across the country and help artists generate an income online.

“I will be performing some of my original music as well as some of my favourite songs during the event.

“We encourage audiences to support local talent and we promise to deliver a quality show”.

Lunchtime Live starts at 2pm on Sunday.



Tickets are available for R70 on Quicket. Ticket holders will be provided with a link to stream the show.

- HeraldLIVE