Dream music deal becomes real for Darkie Fiction

Music is no side hustle for Eastern Cape duo and new parents Darkie Fiction — it is the bread and butter that keeps their family fed.

And for this reason, the pair’s newly sealed deal with music publishing company Sony ATV is a cherished step in the direction of their dreams to make a success of the business side of Darkie Fiction.

The company is set to take care of the licensing and commercialisation of the independent duo’s music while they focus on singing.

“This is a good thing for us because when we write not only do we write for ourselves, to just release it, but we have [business opportunities like] campaigns in mind because we are trying to eat, at the end of the day.



“Something that’s important when you’re an independent artist is being business-minded in order to have a sustainable career.

“Sony ATV will be taking care of the publishing business for us,” Yonela Mnyanda, one half of Darkie Fiction, said.

With music being their source of income, the Johannesburg-based duo are careful to partner with brands and companies that fit into their vision like a glove, they said.

“Sony ATV was the option that felt like home to us. After months of discussions, we finally sealed the deal when we were all happy.



“Something we’ve learnt while in Joburg is to make sure that the behind-the-scenes work and business is intact if you are trying to make a living out of music, which is what we’re doing.

“Music is our hustle and not a side hustle. We are here for and because of music,” Mnyanda said.

The pair met at a club in Cape Town in 2016, Mnyanda, 26, having relocated from East London and Kuthulakwenkosi Siboto, 28, from his hometown of Port Elizabeth.

They later moved to Johannesburg to fully pursue music as a couple, dropping their first single, Selula, in 2017.

This was followed by the debut EP Sobabini: A New Mzantsi Evolution in 2018 and their second EP Endaweni in April 2020.