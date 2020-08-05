Meet your street vendor — Linden Dickenson
Name and Surname: Linden Dickenson
Nickname: Hubbe
Date of birth: April 10 1991
Which intersection/road are you based at? BP Robot (Aubrey Street), Gelvan Park
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 10 years
What time do you get to work? 5am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
How did you come about the role to sell newspapers? I chatted to a friend who worked at The Herald and Weekend Post and he asked me if I would like to come on board as a street vendor.
What do you enjoy most about being a street vendor? The relationship and interaction I have between myself and my customers.
Who or what is the most important thing to you? My children and family.
What are your hobbies? Soccer
Are you proud of The Herald brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald? Sport section
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? No
Who is your favourite sports team? SA rugby team and Man City
What is your favourite food? Takeaways
