WATCH | Somizi is 'proud' Mary Twala’s last gig was Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

Somizi Mhlongo has expressed his pride that his late mother Mary Twala's last gig was in Beyoncé's international film, Black Is King.

Mary appears in one of the last teaser videos the US superstar shared with the world in anticipation of the pro-black project that features artists from all over Africa as Beyoncé celebrates all things black.

Mary joins Connie Chiume, Warren Masemola, Nandi Madida, John Kani and other SA artists who feature in the project.

Her son couldn't be prouder if he tried.

"My mama's last gig. Super proud son" Somizi said on Twitter.

Mary is one of the greatest artists to come out of Mzansi with a career that spanned more than six decades. She died a few weeks ago aged 79.

Watch the snippet below to see Mary.