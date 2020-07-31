Artists provide shoulder for SA to lean on

South African musicians have over the past few months used their talents to uplift society as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those is Port Elizabeth rapper Earl “Early B” Swartz, who is featured in singer Emo Adams’ newly released project Lean on Me.

Adams has gathered renowned South African artists such as Heinz Winckler, Jack Parow, Early B, Sasha-Lee Davids, Paxton Fielies, David Kramer, Alistair Izobell, Pierre from Heuwels Fantasties and Francois van Coke to lend their voices to sing the iconic classic Bill Withers song, Lean on Me, to uplift the spirits of all South Africans during these unprecedented times.

A total of 80 well-known SA artists, sports stars, TV presenters and celebrities, including the likes of Bryan Habana, Katlego Maboe, JP Duminy, Rolene Strauss, Nadia Jaftha and Siv Ngesi, were all more than happy to lend their voices to this worthy cause.

The song is a accompanied by a music video recorded by the artists.

Adams, who conceptualised the idea for the project and produced the song, says it was important for him to record the iconic song with a local, modern twist to ensure it touches South Africans’ hearts during this time.

“We need to keep spreading the love and also instil hope in every SA citizen right now.

“It is my vision to get every South African to not only download the song, but to unite and remain positive and hopeful because we all need each other,” Adams said.

Swartz said he was more than happy to honour Adams’ invitation to spread a positive message through the project.

“Emo is like brother to me and he knows that I love being part of positive movements,” Swartz said.

“He called me up and asked if I would like to be part of this and I couldn’t say yes fast enough.”

He said art played an important role in society in difficult times such as the present as many use it as a form of escapism.

“For me, music is most therapeutic. It’s my form of expression. Art in general is a form of escapism for many.

“Times are really tough for many people around the world and music is such a universal language that can bring hope, joy and comfort.

“It’s important for us to hold on to good energy and be reminded that we are not alone in our struggles.

“One note can uplift your whole mood. And that’s what this song is about, upliftment,” he said.

Adams said he wanted wanted this to be the current generation’s version of the historic charity single, We Are The World.

Pharmaceutical company, Cipla SA, has partnered with Adams and the entertainers in an effort to help create awareness around mental health and wellbeing.

Cipla SA CEO Paul Miller said: “As highlighted by the World Health Organisation, taking care of one’s mental and psychological wellbeing during this pandemic is critical.

“This campaign is yet another reminder that even though we’re physically apart, we’re all in this together and need to support each other as part of ‘caring for life’.”

The song was released on SoundCloud on July 27 and the music video is on YouTube.

- HeraldLIVE