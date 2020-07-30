Fans share about their experiences with some of SA's celebs

A Twitter thread has gone viral after social media users shared their alleged experiences with some of Mzansi celebs, some good and some very funny considering the context.

The apparent experiences were sparked by a screenshot of a fan who recalled a bad encounter with TV personality and media mogul Bonang Matheba. The user, @Helena_sifa_ recalled how Bonang refused to have a picture taken with her and her sister, telling them to eat their lunch.

“I was 22, I went out to lunch. Bonang sat next to me and my sister. We asked for a picture and she said, 'eat your lunch sweety'. So we ate our lunch.”