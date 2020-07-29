Veteran actress Candy Moloi's family 'devastated' by her death after lengthy cancer battle

Fans, friends and family are heartbroken by the death of veteran actress Candy Moloi after a long battle with cancer.

The star, perhaps best known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Pretoria.

Her death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by family spokesperson Nthabiseng Moloi.

"The Moloi and Ramunenyiwa families of renowned actor, radio producer and businesswoman Cecilia “Candy” Mukondeleli Moloi, sadly confirm her passing on the afternoon of July 28 2020 at a hospital in Pretoria. Her death follows a long battle with cancer. Candy celebrated her 67th birthday on February 10," she said in a statement.

She said the family was "devastated" by Moloi's death.

"Candy meant everything to us. She was larger than life. People fondly called her Makhadzi. She was Makhadzi for all of us. The wound is still fresh and everyone is trying to make sense of it."

She is survived by her son Tshepo Moloi, daughter Lerato Zah and two grandsons.

Candy will be buried in her home town of Thohoyandou in Limpopo, where the funeral will take place under Covid-19 restrictions.

The actress starred in several other major SA TV productions, including Thola, Shakespeare in Mzansi and Death of a Queen.

Veteran radio personality Tim Modise took to Twitter to share his heartbreak, saying the star had “opened doors and broke down walls” to create opportunities for others in the industry.

“It's sad to learn that Sis Candy is no more. She opened doors and broke down walls if necessary to let so many people in the media and marketing industry. A wonderful, generous soul,” he said on Twitter.

Actress Thandy Matlaila said her thoughts were with the Moloi family and Lerato, who is also a former Muvhango star.

“The only person on my mind right now is Lerato Moloi. Like I can almost sense her pain,” Thandy wrote.

Penny Lebyane recounted how Candy was always honest and loving.

“My heart is broken. The immaculate Mama Candy Moloi is no more. When I shared my story about postnatal depression in True Love magazine in 2005, she shared her experience in the 1970s and how no-one understood what she was going through as a young mother. She smelled lovely always, and gave love.”

-TshisaLIVE