Trevor Noah 'blessed & fulfilled' after scoring six Emmy nominations with 'The Daily Show'

SA comedian Trevor Noah is on cloud nine after he and his late night show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, scored six nominations at this year's prestigious Emmy Awards.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday evening, with Trevor credited for his writing and hosting on The Daily Show.

The award-winning show picked up nominations in the Variety Talk Series, Writing for a Variety Series, Directing for a Variety Series, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series categories.