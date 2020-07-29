Cassper's not impressed with being dragged into Prince Kaybee & Anga Makubalo ‘beef’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is gatvol with people always dragging him into the feuds between other celebs, especially after his name was dropped during this week's fiery twar between Prince Kaybee and Anga Makubalo.
The internet was hot on Tuesday after Prince Kaybee and Anga took shots at each other about their cars. When Kaybee responded to Anga's “flex” about his car by suggesting he would have been dragged for posting such a message, Anga threw serious shade his way.
The argument later moved away from the cars and became more personal. Kaybee claimed he had more toffees than Anga has awards, and Anga claimed Kaybee was insecure.
Soon, as it often does, Cassper's name was brought up. One fan created a poster promoting a “fight” between Anga and Kaybee, with Cassper as guest referee.
Cassper was not impressed and asked why he was suddenly involved in other people's business.
He said he has been trying to ignore all the hate while focusing on his upcoming album.
Lol... Why my name is a part of this whole thing when i have been ignoring all the bullshit is what i dont understand. Haai you can't win at this app. Masepa fela!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2020
He also slammed a follower who had claimed Kaybee was doing “exactly what Cassper would do”.
Im actaully such a fan of your tweets so this caught me off guard. Oh well, it's twitter so nobody is safe. Anybody can get dissed & anybody can catch a stray for no reason. Anyway, enjoy your day Mulo, lemme add to the attention you wanted by replying to your tweet myself. Enjoy https://t.co/slLtI3irfK— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2020
Cassper's own feud with Kaybee started last year when the pair clashed over who had the biggest muscles.
The beef was later reignited when Kaybee took a jab at Cassper's Fill Up Royal Bafokeng Stadium concert.
Cassper told Real Goboza that Kaybee wanted to work with him after their run-ins, but still continued to run his mouth.
“The industry is weird and I think a lot of people are addicted to the clout. Like for instance, a lot of people don't know that after all that weird stuff he does, he then calls my manager asking for a feature. I was like, 'man, that's weird.'
“Like, three weeks ago or something. And I was like, 'nah, I'm cool with that'. Then after calling my manager for a feature, he goes on social media saying some weird stuff again. I was like, come on man, what's going on?”