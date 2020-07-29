Cassper's not impressed with being dragged into Prince Kaybee & Anga Makubalo ‘beef’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is gatvol with people always dragging him into the feuds between other celebs, especially after his name was dropped during this week's fiery twar between Prince Kaybee and Anga Makubalo.

The internet was hot on Tuesday after Prince Kaybee and Anga took shots at each other about their cars. When Kaybee responded to Anga's “flex” about his car by suggesting he would have been dragged for posting such a message, Anga threw serious shade his way.

The argument later moved away from the cars and became more personal. Kaybee claimed he had more toffees than Anga has awards, and Anga claimed Kaybee was insecure.

Soon, as it often does, Cassper's name was brought up. One fan created a poster promoting a “fight” between Anga and Kaybee, with Cassper as guest referee.

Cassper was not impressed and asked why he was suddenly involved in other people's business.

He said he has been trying to ignore all the hate while focusing on his upcoming album.