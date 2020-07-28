Local and international artists to honour Johnny Clegg in online concert

SA and international performers will pay tribute to legendary musician Johnny Clegg in a virtual concert on July 31. The event will celebrate Johnny’s life and legacy in music one year after his death.

Among the performers are Freshly Ground lead singer Zolani Mahola, Majozi, Johnny’s son Jesse, Sipho Mchunu and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

The concert, which can be streamed from anywhere in the world, was originally planned to be a live event in Johannesburg, but was moved to online platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.