Fans not impressed by AKA 'hijacking' global women’s social media challenge
Rapper AKA has once again managed to get tongues wagging on social media, this time after he seemingly made a mockery of a trending challenge created by women to celebrate each other.
The trend, which saw women flood the TL on Monday with black and white pictures and #Challengeaccepted in their captions, dominated all social media platforms from WhatsApp to Instagram.
AKA, being the lover of things that he is, jumped on the trend and posted a black and white snap of himself. He went on to write a “motivational” caption and took it a step further by claiming that he had been nominated by Oprah (yes, Winfrey) ...
Then he went on to nominate uSis Beyoncé, RiRi and Kylie 'Mama ka Stormi' Jenner.
AKA was obviously joking and some saw that for what it is.
Others were offended by his post, feeling the challenge had nothing to do with him and he shouldn't make a mockery of it.
Check out some of the reactions from celebs and fans below.