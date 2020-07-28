Fans not impressed by AKA 'hijacking' global women’s social media challenge

Rapper AKA has once again managed to get tongues wagging on social media, this time after he seemingly made a mockery of a trending challenge created by women to celebrate each other.

The trend, which saw women flood the TL on Monday with black and white pictures and #Challengeaccepted in their captions, dominated all social media platforms from WhatsApp to Instagram.

AKA, being the lover of things that he is, jumped on the trend and posted a black and white snap of himself. He went on to write a “motivational” caption and took it a step further by claiming that he had been nominated by Oprah (yes, Winfrey) ...

Then he went on to nominate uSis Beyoncé, RiRi and Kylie 'Mama ka Stormi' Jenner.