DJ Tira rocks Durban July
Not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop DJ Tira from staging an epic celebration for 10 years of Fact Durban Rocks.
Given the current climate you could be forgiven for being unaware that the Durban July took place this year, but it did take place successfully at the Greyville racecourse this weekend.
Tira had to be flexible and creative in honouring 10 years of his VIP Afrotainment marquee and biggest after-party Fact Durban Rocks.
He showed up looking dapper in a monochrome suit, while the virtually produced music concert moved to Channel O with a star-studded line-up that featured the likes of Babes Wodumo, Black Motion and Moonchild.
"This one we just had to do it for the people and it's not about the money since we televised it for free - but shout-out to the sponsors that were able to help us. It was great to showcase Durban, the talent that comes from the city and the beautiful weather," Tira said.
"We had big plans this year and Covid-19 happened, so most of those plans took a huge dive. But we are happy with the good response we received."
Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole was quite the social butterfly as one of the few celebrities to crack an invite as muse and model for fashion label Quiteria Atelier.
Renowned for her not-so-fashionable onscreen persona, Mafole looked almost unrecognisable in her flirty pleated number with a matching mask.
This was Mafole's first time at the Durban July.
"I loved the design. I think of all the designers, he captured the theme the best. He did a great job. I felt pretty and beautiful, like a young model," Mafole said.
The theme for this year was butterflies.
Quiteria Kekana of Quiteria Atelier was one of the nine designers who showcased under Durban Fashion Fair.
Kekana was joined by Zama Gumede, Athenkosi Mfungula, Kwenzi Nkomo, Makhosi Ntshangase, Wilson Mukeya, Njabulo Mlambo, Sandile Duke Mngadi and Nguni Shades.
"It's all about being morphed into a butterfly. We have been pressed into this situation with the pandemic. We have been morphed to be stronger black and young entrepreneurs," Kekana said.
"I love playing with different material and how far I can take it with the silhouette. So, if you look closely in terms of the detail and shape of it, I wanted to capture a butterfly itself."
Menswear fashion designer Paledi Segapo's label Palse was selected as part of the eight designers who showcased during the official virtual fashion show alongside the likes of Zama Mathe and Sibu Msimang.