LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

Thanks to Covid-19, more things have been going wrong than right for most people, but the global pandemic has not been enough to prevent Limpopo-born Master KG from taking over the international stage - and he's super grateful for his spotlight moment.

Getting over 30 million views on YouTube and even crazier numbers under the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge across various social media platforms from around the world has been more than KG ever imagined but everything he's ready for.

Master KG (real name Kgaogelo Moagi) told TshisaLIVE it felt amazing to have been the creator behind a song that has become part of a soundtrack for people all over the world to make memories to.