LISTEN | 'It’s so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate

'It's so beautiful to see!' says Master KG as 'Jerusalema' continues to dominate
Thanks to Covid-19, more things have been going wrong than right for most people, but the global pandemic has not been enough to prevent Limpopo-born Master KG from taking over the international stage - and he's super grateful for his spotlight moment.
Getting over 30 million views on YouTube and even crazier numbers under the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge across various social media platforms from around the world has been more than KG ever imagined but everything he's ready for.
Master KG (real name Kgaogelo Moagi) told TshisaLIVE it felt amazing to have been the creator behind a song that has become part of a soundtrack for people all over the world to make memories to.
Here is what he had to say:
"It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song."
Master KG said he was amazed to see the impact the song had on people that possibly don't even understand the words. He revealed that he believed the success was a product of his faith.
"Faith is what kept me moving before Master KG became a worldwide-known name, so I have faith that this will pass and everything will be back to normal" he said.
He said the hardest thing for him during the lockdown has been not being able to perform and be physically present to feel the love coming his way. Even more hurtful has been the fact that he can't celebrate this big moment in his career with his family, the way he wanted to.
"Not going to gigs, not seeing my family more often and being restricted from inviting people over so we can work, because that's what music is about - teaming up to come up with something amazing in studio," he said of the things he misses most.
