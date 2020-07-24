'I'll probably end up crying or laughing' - Zahara gears up to be a judge on African talent show

Multi-award winning musician Zahara is known and loved across Africa, and will later this year judge a TV talent show competition looking for the continent's next superstar.

Zahara was recently unveiled as a judge on Talented Africa, where performers will compete for the grand prize of $100,000 (R1.6m). She will sit alongside Zimbabwean poet Albert Nyathi, Ugandan musician Cinderella Sanyu and SA praise poet Zolani Mkiva.

Registration is open to “all talent” including singing, dancing, magic, poetry and comedy.

The Loliwe star told TshisaLIVE this week that she was approached a few months ago to be part of the show and told she would be a great fit for the competition because she is “the queen of Africa”.

“I am not sure why they see me as the queen of Africa but I mean I have sold so many records across the continent and am known across Africa. Besides, I don't have to prove to anyone that I can sing and that I am talented. I have proven it already. Your mother, your sister, you, listen to my music.”

The show will start filming in November, after delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said fans can expect to see the real Zahara on the show.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am very emotional. I am a crybaby. I will probably end up crying if the music touches me. I will probably be laughing. That's just who I am.”

And if one of the contestants starts singing her song in an audition?

“I will probably just end up laughing or blushing. It's really cute, but at the end of the day, there is only one Zahara.”

Zahara added that she is grateful for the chance to unearth talent and said she may even collaborate with one or two performers.

“Now I have a platform to help people's dreams come true. For me, I must connect with the person. Every collaboration I do is because we connected. There is so much talent and so many artists who wanted to work with me, but at the end of the day we need to connect.”